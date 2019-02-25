Fears over advertising banner at busy Telford road junction

Lovell Homes have applied to put up the sign near a junction in Priorslee, Telford, advertising a residential development 500 metres away.

Councillor Veronica Fletcher has asked to call in the application, meaning it will be debated by Telford and Wrekin’s planning committee, arguing another large advert on the site will cause a hazard.

Public comments on the application also say the advert could restrict drivers’ vision emerging from Salisbury Avenue on to Castle Farm Way, and point out the parish council regularly places a Christmas tree on the same land.

Birmingham-based Lovell Partnerships’ plans are for a 3m-by-1.8m aluminium frame to house a full-colour laminated sign to house a 27-square-foot sign advertising their Queensbury Park development, off nearby York Road.

If granted, the sign will remain in place, approximately 15 metres from the road, until February 2023.

Councillor Fletcher, who represents Priorslee on Telford and Wrekin Council, says this is an “overdevelopment” of the site, as there are already approved adverts at the junction.

In her call-in request form, she adds: “The sign is not situated in close proximity to the development where there are already large advertisement signs, and it would be more appropriate to have a small yellow indication sign on a lamppost”.

The planning department has received two public comments, both objecting to the advert.

Both say the sign will restrict visibility at the junction, and one adds: “The proposed advertising board is out of keeping with the area.

“The existing banners at the site are for adjacent businesses. The proposed new sign is remote from the site it is promoting, which I feel is not appropriate.

“The proposed location of the sign would also be in front of the Christmas tree provided by St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council.”

The parish council, where Councillor Fletcher is also an elected member, will have the chance to comment on or object to the proposal at a future meeting.

Story by Local Democracy Reporter Alex Moore