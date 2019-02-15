Shocking1,080 people risk their lives misusing Shropshire level crossing

Network Rail in Wales and Borders said it had collected 1,080 reports of the misuse of Wem level crossing during a nine-day survey.

The staggering figure reveals that hundreds of car users and pedestrians were putting themselves, and train passengers, at serious risk.

Incidents observed during the survey were cars jumping the red lights, seeking to get across the crossing as the barriers come down, and pedestrians also jumping the barriers.

Network Rail also said that due to the unique configuration of the crossing, which features access roads joining the main road across the railway tracks, vehicles can also back up over the crossing – leaving some sat stationary on the tracks.

In that situation safety measures prevent the barriers from coming down and trains proceeding through the crossing.

Onibury level crossing

Elsewhere in the county, as many as 15 incidents of misuse are being recorded every day at Onibury level crossing.

The situation has become so grave that two drop-in events are now being held for drivers and residents in the areas to learn more about level crossing safety.

Emily Coughlin, community safety manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders, said: “It’s really important for people to understand how dangerous railway crossings can be. We are seeing drivers take risks at level crossings every day – putting themselves and others in danger.

"Nothing is worth risking your life over, just to save a few minutes of time.

Wem level crossing

“I would encourage anyone interested in learning more about using level crossings safely to come along to one of our drop-in events.”

On February 19, an event will take place on the Roden Suite at Edinburgh House in Wem between 3pm and 7pm, with another at Onibury Village Hall on February 20.

At the events, people will have the chance to speak to Network Rail safety teams and the British Transport Police. There will also be plenty of activities for children, including rail safety games, quizzes and story books.

According to Network Rail, one fifth of all level crossings on the British rail network are in Wales and Borders.

Over the coming five years, the organisation is planning to invest more than £14 million in level crossings, including plans to install Permanent Red Light Safety Enforcement at Onibury level crossing later this year.