Hours of A442 disruption as HGV gets stranded in hedge

West Mercia Police attended the accident on the road in Hodnet just after 9.20am today and advised road users to find alternative routes.

The road was closed in both directions just after midday while recovery teams retrieved the vehicle.

Diversions were put in place directing traffic onto the A41 and A53 before the road reopened at 3pm.

A number of recovery vehicles attended the scene to pull the lorry back onto the road before it was removed.

Operational Patrol Unit (OPU), Shropshire, posted about the incident on Twitter shortly after it happened, writing: "A442 at Hodnet, lorry nearly off the road, possible traffic delays while recovery is arranged. Please remain patient."

Just after midday, it confirmed the road was closed, posting: "The A442 will be closed in both directions shortly to aid recovery of this HGV, please be patient and use alternative routes."

OPU Shropshire later advised road users to avoid the area due to the closure, before stating it had been reopened at 3pm, posting: "A442 Hodnet closed! Recovery here but will take sometime. Follow diversion signs."

