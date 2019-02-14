Main Shrewsbury to Much Wenlock road will close to traffic for work

The A458 between Shrewsbury and Much Wenlock will be closed during daylight hours near the village of Cressage from Saturday, February 16, to Friday, February 22.

At the weekend the road will be closed to all traffic between 8am and 4pm, and during the week from 9.30am-4pm.

It is to allow contractors from Kier Highways, working on behalf of Shropshire Council, to carry out resurfacing work.

Diversions will be in place, taking traffic along the B4380 in the direction of Buildwas before joining the A4169 towards Much Wenlock.

The closure will lead to a 24-mile round-trip diversion through the Shropshire countryside.

In a letter to residents and businesses in Cressage, John Fowler, schemes manager from Shropshire Highways, said: "I am pleased to inform you that Kier Highways have been instructed by Shropshire Council to carry out carriageway resurfacing including structural patching, civils, traffic signs and road markings on the A458 Harley Road.

"Works are programmed to be carried out commencing February 16 and we envisage the work being completed by February 22.

"For safety reasons, due to the width of the carriageway the work will need to be carried out under a road closure from 9.30am-4pm weekdays and 8am-4pm on weekends. Please expect delays in this area during the works.

"During the closure access to the works area will be restricted to essential highway personnel, local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located with in the closure, pedestrians, dismouonted cyclists and equestrians and emergency services vehicles.

"The programme is liable to change in the event of unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather. All changes will be highlighted on the Advance Warning signs."