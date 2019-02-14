M6 shut for nine hours as man dies after being hit by lorry near Stafford

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M6 near Stafford.

The motorway was closed southbound between junctions 13 and 14 for around nine hours as a result but is now back open.

Police also closed a bridge over the motorway south of Stafford at Ash Flats Lane.

The man, a 30-year-old pedestrian, died after being hit by a lorry south of Stafford at around 3am, Staffordshire Police said.

Lorries wait to pass the crash scene near Stafford

Collision investigators have now finished examining the scene and have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

#TRAFFICALERT The M6 southbound between junction 14 & junction 13 is closed due to a road traffic collision & is expected to remain closed for the next few hours. Please find alternative routes where possible. pic.twitter.com/L8V31M1Jeq — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) February 14, 2019

Advertising

All lanes of the motorway were back open shortly after midday, although there are still long tailbacks towards Stoke.

Meanwhile some drivers were stranded in their vehicles between the Junction 14 exit and the crash scene until they were allowed to turn around or pass the collision site up to eight hours later.

Meanwhile there were heavy delays on the A34, A449 and surrounding roads as traffic was diverted through Stafford. The northbound carriageway stayed open as normal.

UPDATE - All lanes are now reopen on the #M6 Southbound between J14 #Creswell and J13 #Dunston after this mornings ongoing incident. J14 Southbound entry slip remains closed for the time being. Thank you for your patience. Please take care through the area as delays remain. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) February 14, 2019

Advertising

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a man who had suffered serious injuries in the collision.

“Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The lorry driver, a man, was assessed and treated for minor injuries before being discharged at the scene.”

The southbound carriageway was shut for around nine hours

A Staffordshire Police spokesman added: "Staffordshire Police is appealing for information after a man died following a fatal road traffic collision on the M6 southbound.

"At just after 3am this morning police were called to reports of a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the M6 Southbound between just before Junction 13.

"Emergency services have attended and sadly a 30-year-old man has died at the scene. Next of kin have been informed and specialist officers are supporting the man's family.

Traffic queuing on the M6 between Stafford and Stoke. Photo: Highways England

"Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses or anyone with relevant dash-cam footage to contact 101, quoting incident 52 of 14 February."

Meanwhile police, paramedics and firefighters were also at the scene of a crash between a lorry and a car on the M54 eastbound.

And four people were taken to hospital after a car hit pedestrians when a driver suffered a medical episode at the wheel during the school run in Burntwood.