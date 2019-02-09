Menu

Advertising

Price change for car parks in Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Prees Heath

By Sue Austin | Market Drayton | Transport | Published:

Parking charges will change in Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Prees Heath on Monday, part of a move to re-structure charges across Shropshire.

Shropshire council says there will be a set price per hour to park, making charges simpler, and an end to short-stay parking.

Motorists will be able to pay by contactless, card and coin with the new, pay and display machines while the 15 minutes’ pop and shop parking will remain.

Prices will range from 30p an hour to 50p an hour for the main car parks.

Transport News Market Drayton North Shropshire Local Hubs Whitchurch Prees
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News