Price change for car parks in Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Prees Heath
Parking charges will change in Whitchurch, Market Drayton and Prees Heath on Monday, part of a move to re-structure charges across Shropshire.
Shropshire council says there will be a set price per hour to park, making charges simpler, and an end to short-stay parking.
Motorists will be able to pay by contactless, card and coin with the new, pay and display machines while the 15 minutes’ pop and shop parking will remain.
Prices will range from 30p an hour to 50p an hour for the main car parks.
