Public consultation on pedestrian safety outside Telford primary school

In September last year, speed indicator devices were installed on Pepper Mill outside the premises in response to concerns raised by the school.

Now approaching motorists have their speed flashed at them as they approach, with a smiley face if they are travelling at the right speed and a sad face it they are not.

While the school is happy with the effectiveness of the speed indicators, it has raised another concern with the Telford Mayor Councillor Raj Mehta about the difficulty pedestrians are having crossing the road.

Installing a zebra crossing is one solution that has been put forward to make it safer for pedestrians, and is what the council is consulting with residents about.

A new zebra crossing located away from the Church Croft junction would provide a clear and controlled crossing point for pedestrians.

However, the proposed location of the crossing would mean the loss of two on-street parking spaces.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for transport, roads and broadband, said: “We have worked with Lawley Primary School to come up with this proposal for improving the safety for pedestrians.

"Before progressing with the proposal, we are keen to hear what others think.

"Ultimately we want to make the route safer for all those arriving at and leaving the school, but there are pros and cons which need to be considered before a final decision can be made.”

The proposed scheme is in addition to a £600,000 investment by the council to improve safety outside of schools as part of its Pride in Our Community capital programme for 2018/19.

Full details about the proposal are available at telford.gov.uk/downloads/file/8213/peppermill_lawley_-_public_consultation_brief