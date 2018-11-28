Van fire causes rush hour chaos on A49 near Shrewsbury

The van was travelling along the A49 when it caught fire just north of Dorrington at about 7am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent one appliance from Church Stretton.

Country lanes and back roads were gridlocked as road users tried to find alternative routes.

Delays of more than 40 minutes were being reported on the A49.

West Mercia Police were in attendance as at least one lane of the road was closed.