Trees down as 40mph gusts hit Shropshire

Hold on to your hats, another unsettled day on the cards with strong gusty winds of up to 40 MPH this afternoon. Remaining generally cloudy through the day with the odd outbreak of light rain. Much milder than of late with a top temperature of 15 C! ^MR — Met Office Shawbury (@MetOShawbury) November 28, 2018

Wednesday afternoon forecast - 28/11/18

A fallen tree is partially blocking the B4380 at Bicton near the Four Crosses. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) November 28, 2018

A fallen tree is blocking half of the carriageway on the B4580 between LLawnt and Rhydycroesau. — Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) November 28, 2018

The recent chilly patch has given way to much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Temperatures were tomorrow set to hit a high of 13C – rather balmy for November. But that will be married with plenty of showers over the next few days.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights serving London airports were cancelled or delayed amid thick fog late on Tuesday and into this morning. British Airways alone saw 45 cancellations and 237 delays at Heathrow.