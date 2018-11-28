Menu

Trees down as 40mph gusts hit Shropshire

By Ian Harvey | Oswestry | Transport | Published:

Winds of up to 40mph brought trees down in Shropshire today.

A tree was partially blocking the the B4380 near Four Crosses this afternoon.

Another tree was blocking half of the carriageway on the B4580 between LLawnt and Rhydycroesau, near Oswestry.

Wednesday afternoon forecast - 28/11/18

The recent chilly patch has given way to much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Temperatures were tomorrow set to hit a high of 13C – rather balmy for November. But that will be married with plenty of showers over the next few days.

Meanwhile, hundreds of flights serving London airports were cancelled or delayed amid thick fog late on Tuesday and into this morning. British Airways alone saw 45 cancellations and 237 delays at Heathrow.

