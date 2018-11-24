Ludlow charity in permits plan to help with town's parking problems

Ludlow Mascall Centre has announced it will open a new 38-space car park near to its building in January, offering paid-for permits to those who live and work nearby.

The charity, which hires out rooms for events and training, says the income will help maintain the facilities for the benefit of the town.

The new parking area will be created on an area of derelict land behind the centre, on Lower Galdeford. The initiative will not impact the existing car park at the premises, which will remain solely for the free use of those attending classes and events at the centre.

A spokesperson said: "As a self-funding social enterprise, we rely on multiple income streams to maintain our facilities which are used by many people in the Ludlow area as well as visitors to our town.

"This project was approved by our board of trustees after looking at numerous options for the land.

See also:

"Some of the money from these new parking spaces will go towards maintaining our facilities.

Advertising

"Parking will still be free for users of the centre and the businesses on our site."

It is hoped the spaces will go some way towards easing the congestion in the existing town centre car parks, a long-standing concern of businesses and councillors amplified by the loss of all short-stay zones as part of Shropshire Council's new parking strategy which came into force in Ludlow on Monday.

The new car park will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and anyone who lives, works or runs holiday accommodation in Ludlow can apply for a permit.

The cost per space will be £350 per year. By comparison, annual permits for Shropshire Council's town centre car parks are £400 at Galdeford A (upper), and £240 for Galdeford B (lower) and Smithfield.

But unlike the council permits, the Mascall Centre will allow two vehicles to be registered, although only one can be parked there at a time.