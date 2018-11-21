Shropshire Union Canal work to restore damaged waterway well on track

In March, a 70 metre stretch of the waterway in Middlewich, Cheshire, was washed away after the canal overflowed – leaving a 12m deep hole.

The Canal & River Trust said work is on track to have the canal, which runs from Whitchurch to Ellesmere, back open by Christmas.

An emergency appeal was launched following the major breach and so far more than £31,000 has been donated by the public.

Dry weather over the summer has meant good progress has been made so far and the bottom of the canal has been completely rebuilt.

The next phase of the work is to install 220 metres of waterproof lining which will then be covered by a layer of concrete.

Helen Hall from C&RT said: “The waterproof liner needs to be installed in the dry and temperature is critical for the protective concrete lining. Weather permitting, this will be completed early December.

"This will be followed by removal of the ramp constructed to allow access for excavators and dumpers into the bed of the canal.”

A few days after the embankment collapsed in Middlewich, about 15 boats were re-floated and relocated, but one last narrowboat caused problems for the team.

It was situated only a few metres away from a 70m hole and contractors had to construct a special temporary access road in the canal bed to reach the stranded boat and breach the site.

On June 22, a specialist low loader, equipped with a crane, drove into the canal bed and lifted out the boat.

The original breach was caused when the paddle gates on the locks, which allow water into the canal, had been left open by a member of the public.

This caused the canal to overflow, resulting in a section of the 200-year-old embankment being washed away.

It is hoped the canal will finally be re-filled with water in the middle of December and boats will be allowed to return shortly after.

Helen added: “There will be a staged refill of the canal and a short period of testing at each stage programmed for the middle of December. At the same time as the refill and testing stage, the new towpath will be constructed, fencing installed and topsoiling and seeding completed. Following a successful staged refill and testing period, the dam constructed towards the Middlewich end of the works will be removed.

“This will take us right up to Christmas but while the programme remains tight and current activities are weather dependent, everyone is working hard to get the canal back in water for Christmas. We will still be working at the site compound through January to complete demobilisation and reinstatement, but the canal and towpath will be open during this time.”