Rail operators in open letter apology for delayed and cancelled trains

In a joint open letter, Network Rail and Transport for Wales said the Wales and Borders rail services have been hit by recent storms and ageing trains.

It has marked a rocky start for the new providers of the rail services, KeolisAmey, which has taken over the franchise from Arriva Trains Wales.

Its first weekend last month was blighted by Storm Callum, which caused a string of cancellations leading to bus replacement services, as well as problems with the Welsh language online service.

More than one in four trains are currently under repair and some passengers have reported delays of up to an hour, with others taking to social media about just two carriages being supplied for a packed train to Birmingham on a Sunday.

KeolisAmey has promised to replace all trains at a cost of £800 million, and to have 95 per cent of journeys on new trains within five years.

The open letter said: "We’re sorry that over recent weeks too many trains have been cancelled, delayed, or have arrived with fewer carriages than normal.

"We know that overcrowding and uncertainty are big challenges for people, and we want to apologise that you haven’t received the service that you deserve and expect.

"Ongoing issues associated with recent storms in combination with ageing trains have led to an unprecedented number of our trains being out of service, and this has meant that we have had to run reduced services across the whole of our network.

"Thirty-six trains out of a total fleet of 127 are currently under repair."

The letter said additional buses are running to replace services that have been cancelled and to provide extra capacity where trains are expected to be very busy.

"This will continue for as long as is needed, but we’re also working hard to safely and effectively return trains back into service.

"Our engineers are working around the clock to repair the existing fleet of trains and keep the tracks clear of debris during the blustery and slippery autumn weather.

"Our maintenance depots are operating 24 hours a day, and we are working with suppliers to speed up these essential repairs."

The letter added: "We apologise for the inconvenience and want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to improve service levels as soon as possible.

"We are at the beginning of a journey to transform rail services in Wales, but change takes time."

KeolisAmey has also pledged over £700 million to electrify the South Wales valleys lines, add more services and launch the new South Wales Metro over the next 15 years.