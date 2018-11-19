Criticism as new Ludlow parking charges come into force

The changes, part of a phased roll-out of Shropshire Council's controversial new parking strategy, see the introduction of new linear tariffs, ranging from 30p per hour to £1.80, at all car parks and on-street zones.

The date of the switch-over to the new policy was announced just last week in a move Councillor Andy Boddington, who represents Ludlow North, has criticised as "bad management".

He said: "Shropshire Council thinks everyone knows about the changes to parking charges in Ludlow. Everyone I have spoken of people to today in the town does not.

"The council has held back the announcement of the date of introduction of new charges in Ludlow until the very last moment. Hundreds of people risk being confused and fined."

Councillor Boddington claims several elements of the new policy would hit the economy of the town, including the reduction of the free 'pop and shop' limit from 15 minutes to five – in real terms a reduction from 25 minutes to 15 because of a legal 10-minute grace period – and the loss of short-stay parking.

He said: "This is a parking regime designed in Shrewsbury for Shrewsbury. It will not work in small market towns like Ludlow.

"Nothing in this new parking policy is designed to support Ludlow. The policy is concerned that Shirehall has a standardised regime across the county. That’s for the convenience of the administration. The new parking charges are bureaucracy overriding the needs of the local economy."

Councillor Steve Davenport, cabinet member for highways, insisted the date switch over was "appropriately publicised".

Signs

He added: "A press release went out at the earliest opportunity, and we are also publicising the new arrangements via social media and our website.

"Traffic signs to all the gateways informing drivers of the forthcoming tariff changes have been in place since Tuesday, and there will be a new notice placed on each pay and display machine in the town both on and off-street, outlining the free pop and shop period, along with the fixing of new information boards adjacent to each machine in the car park."

Another of the town's unitary councillors, Viv Parry, has also levelled criticism at the council over the changes, saying they should be postponed until the state of the car parks has been addressed.

"You cannot see where the disabled parking spaces are at all, the markings are completely worn away" said Councillor Parry.

"It means people are parking in those spaces without realising they are disabled bays and then getting a ticket.

"It is especially bad at Castle Street car park. There are supposed to be yellow chevrons near the toilets, but they are worn out so cars are driving really close to the toilets which is very dangerous for people walking in and out.

"They should have fixed these things ready for the new fees to come in."

Councillor Davenport said: “As part of our new parking strategy we have already begun reviewing the condition of our car parks and parking bays and improvements are set to be made early next year.”