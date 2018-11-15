Long delays on A5 after lorry crash

The lorries crashed on the southbound side of the A5 between Preston Island in Shrewsbury and the M54 near Cluddley.

Highways England reported the crash involved two HGVs, while the AA reported it was three.

West Mercia Police were at the collision, which closed one lane for about two-and-a-half hours while the road was cleared.

Highways England tweeted the incident, posting: "One lane closed due to a collision involving two HGVs on the #A5 southbound between #A49 (#PrestonIsland) and #M54 (near #Cluddley).

"Long delays on approach. @WMerciaPolice on scene."

At 12.44pm they added: "@WMerciaPolice advise the incident has been cleared and they're in the process of removing the lane closure.

"Delays have eased significantly in the area."

AA Traffic News reported: "One lane closed and queueing traffic due to recovery work and accident, three lories involved on A5 Eastbound between A49 (Preston Island) and M54 J7 (Wellington).

"Lane one (of two) is closed around a mile and a half after the Preston Island."