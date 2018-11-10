Shropshire police commissioner pledges £500,000 for road safety initiatives

The money has been set aside by Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion as part of a drive to make the roads in his West Mercia jurisdiction safer.

He has launched two grant pots and is inviting applications for road safety initiatives.

The first pot is worth £150,000, which will be assigned to superintendents in each policing area to identify local initiatives.

The public, local authorities, fire and rescue services and voluntary organisations can apply for grant funding from the second pot, which is worth £350,000.

Awareness

All of the road safety initiatives need to be innovative and go over and above what is already being provided by the police, fire and rescue and local authorities.

Mr Campion said: “Too many people are losing their lives on our roads and it’s time more was done.

"Through new projects and initiatives, on top of what is already being done, I hope to raise more awareness of road safety and reduce the amount of those being killed or injured, as well as the number of those committed road traffic offences.

“These pots of money will allow more focus to be placed on something that is a priority and concern for everyone. I hope that people will be encouraged to apply for funding knowing that they could be making a real difference on the roads of West Mercia.”

Mr Campion said he was keen to receive bids for road safety awareness campaigns, road safety training, extending community speed watch areas and purchasing of equipment to promote road safety.