Four hurt as serious crash closes main road

A white Vauxhall Corsa left the road at 2.10am today on the A490 at Bwlch y Cibau, near Llanfyllin.

Sian George, Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman, said: "Officers from the Powys Roads Policing Unit are dealing with a serious, one vehicle RTC that occurred at approx 2.10am.

“The male driver sustained serious injuries, and was conveyed to hospital.

"Three female passengers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospital for assessment.

"The road was closed in order for examinations to take place, and to ensure the safety of other road users. It has now re-opened, and we thank motorists in the area for their patience.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or a car matching this description on the road in question between 1.30am and 2am is asked to contact police by calling 101.”