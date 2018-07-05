Blue badge parking charges talks extended

Blue badge holders, their family members, residents and organisations across Powys have until 5pm on July 16 to make their views known on the proposals.

Currently, blue badge holders can park all day for free at council owned and operated pay and display car parks.

However, as part of the council’s efforts to save £8.5 million this financial year, the service is proposing to change this concession to help meet a saving target of £100,000.

Residents will be consulted on a number of options including: no concessions applying; blue badge holders paying the same amount as anyone else; or blue badge holders who park in a disabled bay park for free. Those who cannot find a disabled bay have to pay to park with no additional concession.

Other options are blue badge holders paying towards parking but getting an extra hour for free on top of the time chosen, or blue badge holders continuing to park for free.

A host of councillors have hit out at the move, with critics stating the £100,000 savings target should be found somewhere else, but Councillor Phyl Davies, cabinet member for highways, said: “This consultation has created a lot of public interest so I have decided to extend the consultation by an extra two weeks so that it gives people more time to submit their views.

“This is a very difficult time for the council and difficult decisions have to be made. We fully recognise that blue badge holders do have mobility issues and need extra time to park and shop.

“Our preferred option is that a blue badge holder pays towards parking but they will get extra time for free. So, if a blue badge holder pays for two hours, they would actually get three hours parking in total.

“I urge those blue badge holders, their family members or anyone else to take advantage of the extension. It is important that they make their views known by 5pm on July 16.”

To take part in the consultation visit www.powys.gov.uk/haveyoursay or request and return a paper copy via the local library.