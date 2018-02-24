A458 closed as crane recovers overturned milk lorry

The lorry ended up on its side after a crash between Llandfan and Mallwyd.

Dyfed Powys Police said the road would be closed for three hours from 2pm while a crane recovers the lorry.

Drivers were already facing delays with the road reduced to one carriageway

Temporary traffic lights were also expected at the scene, where nobody was injured in the crash.

The road was expected to be back open from around 5pm.