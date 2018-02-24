Menu

A458 closed as crane recovers overturned milk lorry

By Mat Growcott | Mid Wales | Transport | Published:

A stretch of the A458 was closed this afternoon after a milk lorry overturned.

The milk lorry tipped over on the A458. Photo: @NPLlanfyllin

The lorry ended up on its side after a crash between Llandfan and Mallwyd.

Dyfed Powys Police said the road would be closed for three hours from 2pm while a crane recovers the lorry.

Drivers were already facing delays with the road reduced to one carriageway

Temporary traffic lights were also expected at the scene, where nobody was injured in the crash.

The road was expected to be back open from around 5pm.

