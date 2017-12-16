Jobs fear as new rail contracts are offered by West Midlands Trains

West Midlands Trains Ltd took over from previous franchiser holder London Midland earlier this week.

In a letter sent to London Midland staff outlining how their jobs will be transferred, the new operator suggested it may outsource cleaning services and train maintenance.

But West Midlands Trains said all proposals will be subject to full consultation with staff and unions.

West Midlands Trains is a joint venture between Dutch firm Abellio and Japanese partners, with the deal leading to almost £1bn of investment and new, longer trains.

The RMT said it fears the operator will also "do away with" train guards, despite assurances in the letter that two members of staff will be retained on trains.

Ken Usher, from the RMT, said: "We believe they will do the same as what they have attempted to do with Merseyrail and do away with the guard there, and we believe they will do the same as what they are attempting to at Greater Anglia and do away with the guard there."

When it was awarded the franchise in August, Abellio said London Midland's current workforce of 2,400 would move across.

In the letter to staff the operator also said some administration work could be transferred to centre to Scotland, already used by Abellio.

Jan Chaudhry-van der Velde, managing director of West Midlands Trains, said: "We've already said we will keep two people on every train.

"There will be a driver and a second person on the train. Now, obviously we need to engage with the unions regarding future method of operating and the future staffing."