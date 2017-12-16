EU trying to force us out of cars, says MEP

Jill Seymour, who is Ukip's transport spokesman, told the European Parliament in Strasbourg that while she did support reducing emissions in towns and cities, it had to be down to individual choice.

She made the comments during a debate on a new report into the EU’s strategy for low-emission transport.

“This report is all well and good if it continues to allow citizens the freedom to choose how they travel,” she said.

She pointed out that former chancellor Gordon Brown announced a series of tax incentives to encourage people to switch to diesel cars following the 1997 Kyoto agreement to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The EU was now looking at getting people out of the diesel cars they had been encouraged to buy, she said.

Mrs Seymour said the report was seeking to comprehensively reduce the

attractiveness of private forms transport.

“In other words, the EU are driving us out of our cars,” she said.

“What I do find positive is a move towards zero emissions based on consumer choice. I stress, consumer choice.

“What I don’t find helpful, however, is the kneejerk solutions that punish the driver before any proper infrastructure is in place.”

Mrs Seymour said electric vehicles were becoming more efficient and user friendly, but many people could not afford to change their cars.

She praised the work of Jaguar Land Rover for its work to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and other harmful particles, but said manufacturers needed to be given time to adjust to changes.

"They still have forecourts full of petrol and diesel cars. Encouraging the development of

hybrids will help aid the transition," she said.

“It is wrong for the EU to force a change though financial penalties, dividing those

who can afford and those who can´t.

“Whilst some parts of this report are moving in the right direction, it will be up to the

UK government, and they alone, to set the standards, once we gain our

independence in 2019.”