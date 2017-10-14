Four months of roadworks for A49 in Shropshire

The work will be carried out on the A49 to the south of Shrewsbury and to the north of Ludlow, between Church Stretton and Wistanstow.

The A49 highway drainage network, including pipework and manhole covers, will be overhauled in order to reduce the potential for flooding of the carriageway.

The work, which starts on Monday will be carried out in four phases, from Church Stretton to Little Stretton, Marshbrook to Little Stretton, Felhampton and Wistanstow.

It is anticipated that the work, which will be carried out overnight from 8pm-6am, will end on January 19.

Both carriageways between Church Stretton and Wistanstow will be affected.

There will be a number of traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place.

For those travelling northbound traffic will be diverted from the A49 at Craven Arms onto the B4368 heading eastbound.

Traffic will continue east on the B4368 towards Morville and its junction with the A458. It will then turn left onto the A458 heading north west. Traffic will then remain on the A458 continuing to its junction with the A5, where it will join the A5 westbound. It will then continue to the roundabout with the A49 where it will take the exit to join the A49.

Local traffic wishing to access Church Stretton will be diverted onto the B4371 at Much Wenlock. It will continue heading westbound to the junction with the A49.

For southbound traffic, motorists will be diverted at Bayston Hill onto the A5 eastbound. Traffic will then turn right onto the A458 heading south east. It will then continue on the A458 to Morville and its junction with the B4368 where it will turn right and head west. Traffic will continue westbound on the B4368 to its junction with the A49 at Craven Arms, where it will re-join the A49 southbound.

Local southbound traffic already travelling on the A49 will be diverted onto the B4371 at Church Stretton. It will then head east and continue to the junction with the A458 where it will turn right and join the main diversion route as detailed above.

Emergency vehicle access will be maintained for the duration of the works, if you need to enter the works area in an emergency situation please drive carefully through the works area and comply to the site speed limit.