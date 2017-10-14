Drivers frustrated at Oswestry traffic chaos during sewer work

Due to works on a sewer flooding issue on Gobowen Road, temporary traffic lights were put in place near to the permanent traffic lights on the road.

The work began on Tuesday, and has left motorists frustrated at considerable delays attempting to get in and out of town.

One driver, Jack Price from Oswestry, was stuck in traffic on Thursday and criticised the organisation of the work, adding that due to changing traffic lights the road was totally blocked.

He said: "It basically took me 20 minutes to get from China Palace to the Llwyn Road junction on Beatrice Street, which is usually a journey that takes seconds.

"You just couldn't get out of town on Gobowen Road so I ended up taking a diversion.

"The system they put in place was never going to work as when lights were on green heading out of town, the traffic would be on a red light at the junction next to the medical centre.

"The traffic was just gridlocked all the way into town, at one point I saw a car mount the pavement to get out of the carnage.

"Clearly no thought had gone in to it. The town is always bad, I can't remember the last time there was no temporary lights."

The works are due to be completed by Monday.

Shropshire Council's senior network manager Gary Parton said: "Severn Trent Water works to resolve the sewer flooding issue have been ongoing since Tuesday 10 October.

"Due to the situation a permit was granted, on an emergency/urgent basis - with the agreed end date for the works to be completed (barring any unforeseen circumstances) as this coming Monday 16 October 2017.

"Four-way temporary signals are required in order for the works to be completed; however, due to the traffic-sensitive location, Shropshire Council have insisted that the traffic signals are manually controlled to minimise disruption as much as possible.”