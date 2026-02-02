Shropshire retro: 12 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of February in the 1960s and '70s

Snowdrops are often said to signal the end of winter as the delicate white flowers start to emerge from the cold earth.

To celebrate another new month, we have once again delved into our photography archives to find out what Shropshire people were up to during the month of February in years go by.

Among the highlights was snap of hard-working volunteers tending to the rose bed in the Memorial Garden at Whittington.

With ages totalling over 400 years, they had carted away 40 barrow loads of weeds.

Meanwhile, pupils from Bridgnorth’s Oldbury Wells School were busy finding out what residents and shopkeepers thought of their town.

And stonemasons were hard at work restoring the high walls of the south transept at the ancient Much Wenlock Abbey and another team were renovating the historic Butter Cross at Claverley.

Here is our collection of photos from February:

1972: Hot meals were still available at Telford Development Corporation headquarters in Priorslee Hall despite power cuts during the miners' strike. At the back of the building the kitchen staff rigged up a field kitchen. In this photo, the chef, Mr A. Dowman from Shrewsbury, serves Mrs Janet Parkes from Albrighton who is a secretary.

1961: This was the scene as work got under way to break up a scrap jet in an aircraft graveyard at RAF Shawbury near Shrewsbury.

1969: The demolition men had moved in to pull down the Market and Corn Exchange at Whitchurch, ready for the redevelopers to makeover the town centre site.

1972: Bridgnorth’s new police station was taking shape when this photograph was taken. It was officially opened in July that year with an invitation to the public to take a look round.

1974: Pupils from Bridgnorth’s Oldbury Wells School took tape recorders into town to interview shoppers about buildings. Dale Gould and Francis Grybowicz, are seen interviewing Edward Doe.

1965: The Butter Cross at Claverley was under renovation by a firm of stonemasons. One new piece of stone was used, the rest was reclaimed from the surrounds.

1972: Stonemasons Jim Medlicott (left) and Ken Milner are pictured estoring the high walls of the south transept of ancient Much Wenlock Abbey.

1970: Miss Shropshire, Belinda Banks, of Shrewsbury, met Frank Ifield in his dressing room at The Grand, Wolverhampton, to present Frank with an engraved tankard to mark his visit to the Nag’s Head, Pontesbury.

1974: Margaret Thatcher, standing left, speaking at a campaign meeting at the Town House, Wellington, on February 22, 1974, in support of the Wrekin Conservative candidate Dr Tony Trafford.

1968: Members of Hadley Old Folk’s Association were hard at work preparing a meal for the women members at a Men’s Day party at the Hadley Rest Room.

1969: Members of Shrewsbury Coleham depot at work at Whittington level crossing where they were renewing crossing timbers. The road was closed for the day so that the timbers could be laid.