Shropshire retro: 12 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of February in the 1960s and '70s

Snowdrops are often said to signal the end of winter as the delicate white flowers start to emerge from the cold earth.
To celebrate another new month, we have once again delved into our photography archives to find out what Shropshire people were up to during the month of February in years go by.
Among the highlights was snap of hard-working volunteers tending to the rose bed in the Memorial Garden at Whittington.
With ages totalling over 400 years, they had carted away 40 barrow loads of weeds.
Meanwhile, pupils from Bridgnorth’s Oldbury Wells School were busy finding out what residents and shopkeepers thought of their town.
And stonemasons were hard at work restoring the high walls of the south transept at the ancient Much Wenlock Abbey and another team were renovating the historic Butter Cross at Claverley.
Here is our collection of photos from February: