Shropshire retro: 9 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of January in the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s

We’ve delved into the archives again to find out what was happening during the month of January across Shropshire in decades gone by.

As one of the chilliest months of the year, January regularly produces frost, ice and snow.

But it has also been known to bring heavy rainfall such as in Shrewsbury when some of town’s streets were left underwater due to flooding.

It came days after snow fell in other parts of the county, including Wellington.

After the festivities of Christmas, life is returning to normal and in 1973 that meant engineers carrying out maintenance checks on both carriages of Bridgnorth’s cliff railway.

And, in 1981, staff in the Automatic Component Insertion Department at Tatung, Bridgnorth, were cleaning up the workshop after a busy December.

Post-Christmas celebrations were still in full swing at Wellington’s Majestic Ballroom, when soul singer Geno Washington performed in 1968, welcomed by Councillor John Lovatt, of Wellington Urban District Council.

1962: Matron of Wrekin Hospital, Miss I Braithwaite, with one of the new 12 new born babies in the maternity ward

1968: A traffic jam formed after heavy snowfall in Wellington. Drivers were having to travel slowly and carefully due to the road conditions.

1964: Jennie the goat on the ‘operating table’ at the Sir Gordon Richards Dispensary for Sick Animals in Oakengates during a check-up.

1973: Maintenance engineers were hard at work on both carriages of Bridgnorth’s cliff railway which were side by side at the bottom of the incline while the system was overhauled.

1981: After finishing a pre-January sales production push just before Christmas, staff at Automatic Component Insertion Department at Tatung, Bridgnorth, gave their workshop a good clean-up.

1968: Caroline Abell, a seventeen month old baby, is happily carried to safety through the deep and swirling flood waters at Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

1965: Edith Pargeter, the Shropshire author, with her book The Lily Hand and Other Stories. She was awarded a gold medal in Prague for her contribution to the friendship and co-operation between Czechoslovakia and Britain.