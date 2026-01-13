Shropshire retro: 9 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of January in the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s
A fresh new year is underway and it's a time when many of us reflect on the past 12 months and set goals for the future.
We’ve delved into the archives again to find out what was happening during the month of January across Shropshire in decades gone by.
As one of the chilliest months of the year, January regularly produces frost, ice and snow.
But it has also been known to bring heavy rainfall such as in Shrewsbury when some of town’s streets were left underwater due to flooding.
It came days after snow fell in other parts of the county, including Wellington.
After the festivities of Christmas, life is returning to normal and in 1973 that meant engineers carrying out maintenance checks on both carriages of Bridgnorth’s cliff railway.
And, in 1981, staff in the Automatic Component Insertion Department at Tatung, Bridgnorth, were cleaning up the workshop after a busy December.
Post-Christmas celebrations were still in full swing at Wellington’s Majestic Ballroom, when soul singer Geno Washington performed in 1968, welcomed by Councillor John Lovatt, of Wellington Urban District Council.