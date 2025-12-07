Shropshire retro: 12 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of December in the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s

The images also shine a light on Christmas being a time for giving and helping those less fortunate.

An example of this is a photograph taken at Wrekin Hospital when cubs from the 2nd Wellington pack entertained patients and their families with carols in 1967.

Meanwhile, in 1973, 80 singers from the Abraham Darby School choir got their five minutes of fame when they appeared on a festive edition of TV show The Golden Shot. Neighbours of Fair View Drive, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, all joined forces to build what they hoped would be a world record-beating snowman.

With the help of many hands and scaffolding, their creation measured 14ft. And Santa was getting ready for his big day by getting a trim at a Shrewsbury hairdressers where he met stylists Shirley Penleton and Michelle Thomas in 1982.

EARLY 1960S: The Christmas staff party of J P Wood & Sons (Poultry) Ltd, (Chukie Chickens and Turkeys) of Craven Arms, took place in Ludlow Town Hall.

1991: Enterprising brothers and former Church Stretton School pupils, Paul and Oliver Collyer sold a football computer game after developing it in their spare time.

1964: It was a time for winter sports and making the most of what little snow was left as these youngsters found the steep pavements at the Hookfield, Bridgnorth, just ideal for a toboggan run.

1967: Cubs from the 2nd Wellington pack were raising spirits when they visited Wrekin Hospital to sing carols to patients and relatives, including Mrs A. Phaysey, of Oakengates, and her daughter

1979: This giant snowman was a combined effort by the neighbours of Fair View Drive, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury. They achieved a height of 14ft.

1973: Eighty singers from Abraham Darby School choir from Madeley were appearing on the festive edition of The Golden Shot programme recorded in studios in Birmingham.

1982: Even Santa has to look his best on the big night. So it was a trip to a Shrewsbury hairdressers to get in trim for the highlight of his year.

1985: Three of England’s fast bowlers, Les Taylor, Neil Foster and Grag Thomas are put through their paces at Lilleshall Sports Centre, near Newport.

1966: Complete with chef’s hat, Shrewsbury’s mayor, Alderman Mrs Ethel Lancaster, carves the turkey during her Christmas Day visit to the Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital.

1964: Pontoons are guided on a rescue mission through the flooded streets of Frankwell following heavy rain. Pedestrians were able to use a raised walkway on the left to reach homes and businesses