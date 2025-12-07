Shropshire retro: 12 nostalgic pictures taken during the month of December in the 1960s, '70s, '80s, and '90s

The images also shine a light on Christmas being a time for giving and helping those less fortunate.
An example of this is a photograph taken at Wrekin Hospital when cubs from the 2nd Wellington pack entertained patients and their families with carols in 1967.
Meanwhile, in 1973, 80 singers from the Abraham Darby School choir got their five minutes of fame when they appeared on a festive edition of TV show The Golden Shot. Neighbours of Fair View Drive, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, all joined forces to build what they hoped would be a world record-beating snowman.
With the help of many hands and scaffolding, their creation measured 14ft. And Santa was getting ready for his big day by getting a trim at a Shrewsbury hairdressers where he met stylists Shirley Penleton and Michelle Thomas in 1982.