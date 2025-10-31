Shropshire author speaks of her pride after her second novel is published

“My dad grew up in The Fens. It was so different to Shropshire, completely flat. I felt it was a very inspiring place to write about,” explains the author who lives near Shrewsbury.

Although she received positive feedback, her attempts to get her manuscript published were unsuccessful.

Putting the novel to one side, she went on to have her writing published in various publications, such as The Guardian and Oh magazine.

‘There You Are’, her book of 34 original hand-lettered poems about motherhood was self-published in December 2017 and Circles: Nurture and Grow Your Creative Gift, a book about her creativity and faith was released by Onwards and Upwards in 2019.

During the pandemic, Elisabeth, who has previously worked as a bookseller and librarian, also wrote Voice at the Window, a collection of 100 daily gratitude poems.

Her debut novel, Murmuration, a YA dystopian survival story with a touch of magic, was published in May 2024 and shortlisted for the Kindle Storyteller Award 2024.

After finishing Murmuration, she turned her attention back to Christopher, Running.

“I received some feedback saying that my book was just a series of events that happened, and none of the characters changed so I rewrote it,” explains the mother of four.

The book is described as a “shattering tale of innocence, loss and betrayal”.

The sypnopsis reads: “Christopher and Cassie are the best of friends, but when a tragic accident separates them for good, Christopher can’t move on, and his adult life becomes a cycle of breakdowns and recoveries. Years later, seven-year-old Esme comes into his life and reminds him of the friend he once lost.

“But when the voice in his head tells him to do the unthinkable, Christopher makes a choice that he can’t take back. And when he realises that he has betrayed the trust of the ones he loves most in the world, he goes on the run. Can Christopher forgive himself for the past and let himself live again?”

The idea for the book developed from one of Elisabeth’s her own experience.

“My uncle died when he was quite young. When he died, me and my brother and sister were convinced he had gone missing because we were too young to understand he had died,” she explains.

Elisabeth believes the book will appeal to fans of Susan Hill, Max Porter and Meg Mason.

“It’s had some really nice reviews. I’m proud of it and would love everyone to read it,” she says.

Visit elisabethpike.co.uk