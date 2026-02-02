AI meets DIY as half of people use artificial intelligence for help with repairs

Some 50% of people surveyed said they had used AI for guidance with home repairs or installations, Aviva found.

Gen-Zs and millennials were particularly likely to have done so. Around three-quarters (76%) of the gen-Z generation aged 18 to 28 had used AI for advice on home repairs, along with a similar proportion (74%) of millennials aged 29 to 44 years old.

Two-fifths (40%) in the gen-X generation aged 45 to 60 had also used AI for this purpose while among the baby boomer generation aged 61 to 79, a fifth (19%) had done so.

Unclogging drains, bleeding radiators and assembling furniture were also among some of the DIY jobs tackled using AI, according to the survey.

The research also found some people had used AI to tackle trickier tasks, such as fixing a broken or leaky tap or installing a washing machine.

More than two-thirds (70%) of people said they had successfully completed the task with the help of AI.

Some 83% said they would use it again for future DIY tasks while 17% said they would not.

Mistakes were also costly, with more than one in 10 (13%) spending between £250 and £499 to fix failed DIY attempts.

Hannah Davidson, a senior underwriting manager, home and lifestyle at Aviva, said “caution is key for more complex jobs”.

She said: “Some jobs, especially those involving gas or electrical work, should only be undertaken by a registered and trained professional to ensure work is done correctly and adheres to safety regulations.

“While AI can help with more simple jobs, mistakes can be costly, with our research showing some homeowners have spent up to £500 correcting errors. If you’re ever unsure, it’s always best to call a professional.”

The research was carried out by Censuswide among more than 2,000 people across the UK in November and December.