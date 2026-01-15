AI has given us some hilarious spoof videos, but how do we know what is real?

The spoof video, featuring a Chinook helicopter rescuing a stricken narrowboat from the collapsed canal in Whitchurch, accompanied by the theme music from the hit 1980s adventure series, has became a viral sensation over the past few days, along with other AI-generated imagery of a man dressed only in bermuda shorts ice-skating atop the Pontcysyllte aqueduct, Sir Kier Starmer nursing a weasel, and a hippopotamus swimming up the cut. The videos have all been shown on the satirical Facebook page Canal Boats, and are generally considered to be a bit of good harmless fun.









But it also poses a more serious question about artificial intelligence - in today's multi-media age, how can we possibly know what is real and what is AI generated?

Back in January 2024, a voice recording emerged of then US president Joe Biden telling people not to support him in the forthcoming New Hampshire primary election, but to 'save their vote' for the General Election the following November. The message, of course was fake, and voting in the primary would not prevent anybody from voting the following autumn. And while few people actually believed it, it demonstrated how realistic these 'deepfakes' were becoming. Ironically, the last months of Biden's presidency were dogged with conspiracy theories that many of his speeches were 'deepfake' videos.

For Des Healey, the effects were much more keenly felt. In August 2023, Mr Healey, a self-employed kitchen fitter had been looking for ways to make a bit of extra money over the quiet period in the run-up to Christmas. and was attracted to a crypto-currency investment scheme being promoted on social media by television money expert Martin Lewis and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

AI video show A-Team rescuing canal boats in Whitchurch

Except that the scheme wasn't backed by Lewis at all, and the video Mr Healey saw was fake produced using artificial intelligence. Mr Healey was immediately contacted by a plausible sounding 'financial adviser' who encouraged him to put £1,000 into a Revolut account, a legitimate e-money scheme with nine million customers in the UK. 'Carl', his supposed financial adviser, told him he would invest the money, and a short while later he appeared to reimburse his money with a substantial return, advising him there was much more money to be made..