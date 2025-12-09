Energy Conversations Workshop with National Energy Action in Newtown

Open Energy, in partnership with National Energy Action (NEA), is hosting an Energy Conversations workshop focused on household energy.

With the rise of misinformation and scams relating to energy efficiency and renewable technologies circulating online, this session will provide clear, trustworthy guidance on how to safely save energy and money while heating your home this winter.

Open Energy is a project funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, supporting the community to reduce energy use, cut household expenses, and adopt a circular-economy approach.

Attendees will also be able to access information about a free Home Energy Audit service.

NEA, the UK’s leading fuel poverty charity, will also deliver an Energy Champions training workshop:

A spokesperson said: “Are you interested in potentially lowering your energy bills and even helping your friends and neighbours do the same?

“Through the Energy Champions initiative, people can gain practical advice on managing bills, reducing energy use, and keeping homes warm and safe, which they are encouraged to share with friends, relatives, and neighbours. Gaining the knowledge and skills to provide simple, local energy advice could help make your community more resilient.

“Come along on December 11th to our short afternoon training workshop or just pop along to Energy Conversations to find out more or to sign up for future sessions.”

The Energy Conversations event will take place on December 11 2025, from 10am to 12pm at Plas Dolerw. All are welcome. Free tea, coffee, and refreshments will be provided.

Booking is required via Eventbrite: Energy Conversations Tickets, Thu, Dec 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

For more information, please contact Open Energy at openenergy@opennewtown.org.uk or call 07542595816.