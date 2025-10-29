Shrewsbury finds itself top of the pile as the most coveted Shropshire location, however two of its suburbs were rated as the worst places to live in the whole county.

Giving its verdict on the “town of flowers” being the best place to live, the AI chatbot said that Shrewsbury has “beautiful historic architecture, good amenities, independent shops, and strong schooling options”, and “offers a mix of town and countryside: you get the convenience of a market town plus access to green space.”

It also noted that it has been ranked among the “happiest” towns.

The English Bridge over the River Severn, Shrewsbury

It says Shrewsbury is “best for families wanting good schools and amenities; couples who like having independent shops; people who want some countryside but still somewhere lively”.

However, Harlescott and Monkmoor came in for criticism from ChatGPT.

The software diplomatically said: “It’s difficult to definitively label places as the “worst” to live, because what counts as a negative depends on individual circumstances (commute, schools, amenities, etc).

“However, using publicly-available evidence, some areas in Shropshire show up in deprivation or higher-risk statistics and so could warrant caution — not as places that are hopeless, but as spots where extra care is advised.”

'High worklessness and deprivation'

It added: “Harlescott is identified in the 2015 Index of Multiple Deprivation (IMD) as the only Lower Super Output Area (LSOA) in Shropshire falling within the 10% most deprived in England.“

Among its challenges: high worklessness, lower access to services, concentrated deprivation.

“This doesn’t mean the whole suburb is ‘bad’ - but the statistics suggest greater socio-economic issues than average. So, if you’re moving there you might want to inspect things like housing quality, transit links, local services, and community safety.”

ChatGPT also said Monkmoor is “a relatively deprived area”, advising people who are considering moving there to check schools, transport and local amenities.”