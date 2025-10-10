Shropshire's wireless technology innovation scheme receives £400,000 funding boost

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) has been awarded an additional £400,000 in Government funding to further expand its work developing and deploying cutting-edge wireless solutions.

The project, which has already earned national recognition for its pioneering work in flood risk management - including the use of remote gully monitoring to help reduce surface water flooding in Shropshire - is one of 10 UK Innovation Regions to secure extra funding and a second extension to the £3.75 million RSPAWIR programme.

The scheme has helped deliver projects including a bathing water monitoring initiative for the River Severn in Shrewsbury

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council cabinet member with responsibility for economic growth, said: "This additional £400,000 investment from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology is a powerful endorsement of the River Severn Partnership’s pioneering work in wireless innovation.

"It reflects the Government’s confidence in our region’s ability to lead the way in transforming public services, agriculture, and water management through advanced digital technologies, and we look forward to continuing to deliver real-world benefits for our communities, economy, and environment."

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region was named Best New Initiative in the Water Sector at the Water, Wastewater and Environmental Monitoring Expo (WWEM). Photo: Shropshire Council

Last month, the RSPAWIR was named Best New Initiative in the Water Sector at the Water, Wastewater and Environmental Monitoring Expo (WWEM), held at the NEC in Birmingham.

The new funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) supports delivery of the Government's Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, published in April 2023.

The RSPAWIR programme demonstrates and tests how advanced wireless technology can be adopted across key sectors to boost productivity, improve public services and create higher-paid jobs - helping farms, factories, and local authorities harness the benefits of "smart" digital innovation.

Matt Smith, programme manager for the RSPAWIR, which is managed by Shropshire Council, said: "The RSPAWIR has already allowed a number of use cases to test the adoption of new digital products and services that support public services, while helping key enterprises in water management and rural industries to explore and exploit digital innovation.

"The extension and additional DSIT funding are very welcome and will allow us extra time to evidence the value of advanced wireless technology in those key sectors in our region."