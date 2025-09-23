Shropshire’s past comes to life online as collection of newspapers dating back to 18th century made available

A project, led by Shropshire Archives and Shropshire Libraries in partnership with Findmypast and the British Newspaper Archive, has seen 288,672 newspaper pages added to an online archive - capturing snapshots of everyday life across the county from the 18th century onwards.

The newly digitised titles document everything from village fetes and council meetings to sporting events, court reports, society weddings, and family notices - making them a goldmine for those researching local or family history.

The collection significantly boosts the number of available issues from familiar titles including the Shropshire Star and Newport and Market Drayton Advertiser, and introduces new additions such as the Shropshire and Montgomeryshire Times, Oswestry Herald, Shropshire Mercury, and Bridgnorth Beacon, amongst others.

The archive also includes a wealth of information on births, marriages, and deaths, with many issues featuring lengthy obituaries and detailed accounts of local events, customs, and communities - offering an invaluable window into Shropshire’s past.

The first Shropshire Star front page from October 5 1964

While the collection is available by subscription through the British Newspaper Archive, it can be accessed free of charge at Shropshire Archives in Shrewsbury or at any of the county’s 21 public libraries.

Councillor James Owen, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for housing and leisure, welcomed the development, saying: "Newspapers are a treasure trove for anyone interested in social, local, and family history, offering vivid insights into the lives, events, and communities of the past.

"Until now, accessing these records required painstaking searches through fragile originals or scrolling through reels of microfilm. This project opens up our local history to more people than ever before."

The digitisation effort not only preserves these fragile documents for future generations but also makes it easier than ever for anyone — from casual browsers to seasoned genealogists — to uncover long-forgotten stories and connect with Shropshire’s rich and varied past.