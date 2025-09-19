Shropshire technology programme tackling flooding and environmental challenges wins top sector award

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSPAWIR) has been named the 'Best New Initiative' in the Water Sector at the Water, Wastewater and Environmental Monitoring Expo (WWEM), held recently at the NEC in Birmingham.

The award recognises RSPAWIR’s innovative efforts in using advanced wireless technologies to address key environmental and water management challenges across the River Severn catchment.

Managed by Shropshire Council, RSPAWIR is a £4 million investment programme funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. It aims to drive innovation in water, agriculture, and public sector services through cutting-edge wireless solutions.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council Cabinet member with responsibility for digital and the green economy, said: "Winning this award is a testament to the collaborative spirit and technical ingenuity of our partners. The RSPAWIR has shown how wireless technologies can transform water management, and we’re proud to be leading the way in environmental innovation."

The River Severn Partnership Advanced Wireless Innovation Region has been named Best New Initiative in the Water Sector at the Water, Wastewater and Environmental Monitoring Expo (WWEM). Pic: Shropshire Council

In just 18 months, RSPAWIR has delivered eight standout projects across the region. Amongst them is the the development of real-time water quality monitoring, using advances sensors and technology to track nutrient and bacterial levels in waterways across Shropshire.

This data feeds into the publicly available Shropshire Wild Bathing app, which allows swimmers to check local water quality before entering the water.

The programme has also developed a system using environmental sensors to assist with flood mitigation, rainfall monitoring technology via mobile networks, and radar-based gully sensor to monitor drainage infrastructure, helping to reduce the risk of flash flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

RSPAWIR has also delivered a peatland restoration monitoring scheme aimed at safeguarding biodiversity and restoring the health of local peatland habitats, developed community flood warning schemes to improve preparedness and response during flood events, developed a precision irrigation management system to enable efficient water use in agriculture, and helped see the deployment of large-scale rainwater harvesting systems across farms, schools, and factories through a smart water butt and flood mitigation scheme.

Ross Cook, co-chair of the River Severn Partnership, added: "This is a well-deserved win for the Advanced Wireless Innovation Region programme.

"All these projects are not only advancing the use of wireless technologies in environmental monitoring and water management, but also building stronger, more resilient communities across the region."