Switch to Digital Voice could leave us vulnerable, a Senedd member has claimed

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans also said it could impact vulnerable residents and households with poor mobile signal.

BT are in the process of replacing analogue landlines/copper network with a new digital service that uses broadband-based connection and not a physical landline.

For the majority of Powys constituents, the switch will simply involve plugging their phone into a broadband router instead of a wall-mounted phone socket.

But for others, especially those with no mobile signal or vulnerable residents with care alarms, this switch to digital can leave them vulnerable in times of power outages.

BT have said that “as we continue the transition to Digital Voice, ensuring the safety and inclusion of vulnerable customers remains our top priority”.

Drop-in events are being held across Wales, with only one event in this area in Brecon on August 5 from 10am to 4pm in Morrisons Supermarket Car Park.

BT teams will be on hand to explain what Digital Voice is, why this change is taking place, what it means for customers and answer individual questions.

There is no need to book in advance – attendees are welcome to drop in at their convenience during the published opening hours.

Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans MS said: “I have expressed concerns over the roll out of Digital Voice and how this could impact vulnerable residents and households with poor mobile signal.

“Those with healthcare alarms/pendants or even those with a burglar alarm, could find that their device is not compatible with Digital Voice.

“I urge anyone with concerns to contact 0800 800150 to discuss their individual needs before any switch takes place. The onus is on you, the individual, to inform BT of your needs.

“In times when the electricity supply is down, this means that Digital Voice phone will no longer work. Instead, BT are directing residents to use mobile phones for communication. This is all well and good if you have a reliable mobile signal, but many parts of my constituency do not.

“Non-compatibility with care alarms and pendants is a real cause for concern. I have raised these issues in previous years and in answer to this, BT have introduced a battery back up to go with the digital phone, but in times of extreme weather events like flood or snow, I fear a short-lived battery pack is not good enough. Storm Darragh wreaked havoc on parts of this constituency, bringing down power lines. Before that, flooding from Storm Dennis affecting power supplies. Climate change means storms and disruption could be a more regular occurrence.

“I fear this switch to broadband-based phones, completely reliant on electricity, is leaving us more vulnerable in times of power outages. It is vitally important that every resident is aware of the limitations of Digital Voice, and if you have poor mobile signal or a care alarm, please phone BT to discuss whether you need to remain on the copper landline network.”