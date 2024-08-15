£10m invested to roll out ultrafast broadband to more of the Highlands

More than 100,000 homes and businesses in the Highlands will benefit from ultrafast broadband thanks to a further £10 million investment in the network.

The publicly-owned Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) says its latest investment in Highland Broadband will help tackle digital inequality across the Black Isle, Great Glen and Cairngorms.

The bank’s previous investments, of £20 million in 2021 and £20 million in 2023, enabled Highland Broadband to install superfast broadband networks in areas of East Lothian, Stirlingshire, Fife and the Highlands north of Inverness.

Highland Broadband, a company which aims to bring ultrafast full-fibre broadband to rural and semi-rural communities across Scotland, estimates half-a-million premises across the country still lack access to gigabit-capable broadband networks.

The company, which is part of Lothian Broadband Networks Limited, says it plans to connect as many of these as possible over the next few years.

Its chief executive Gavin Rodgers said “The Highlands and islands face unique connectivity challenges, but we view overcoming these barriers as essential for providing what should be a basic service for everyone in Scotland.

“The bank’s continued support has enabled us to accelerate our plan to connect these regions, which ultimately helps reduce place-based inequality in areas such as education, employment and healthcare.”

According to SNIB, before Highland Broadband started work in 2015 less than 1% of premises from Inverness to the north of Scotland, the Black Isle, and on the east coast had access to a gigabit-capable network.

It says this has now improved to around 80%, with the company expecting to reach 98% coverage by the end of 2024.

Highland Broadband said improving access to ultrafast broadband will help reduce ‘place-based inequality’ in the Highlands and islands (Highland Broadband/PA)

Andy Clapp, SNIB executive director, said: “Our support of Highland Broadband’s multi-year effort to connect all parts of Scotland aligns with one of our core missions to increase equality through improving spaces.

“The installation of gigabit capable networks, which so many of us take for granted, is already having a real-world impact that’s strengthening the threads of Highland communities.”

Pastor Robert Adair of the Alness Baptist Church was one of those who benefited when the network was installed in the town of Alness, near the Cromarty Firth.

It enabled his church to extend its outreach by streaming its weekly services and reaching people through social media.

He said: “For us, it’s about being better connected with the wider community and not just hidden behind four walls. We want to be out there engaging with people and building relationships.

“The new broadband enables us to do all of this and more, and we really feel like we’re making a difference.”

The Scottish National Investment Bank, established in 2020, provides long-term investments to businesses and projects in Scotland to support the development of a fairer and more sustainable economy.

The bank is a cornerstone investor in Highland Broadband, which is also supported by the UK Government’s Project Gigabit Voucher Scheme.