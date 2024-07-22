£10.9m funding boost announced for Scotland’s ‘burgeoning’ space sector

Scotland’s “burgeoning” space sector is to receive a funding boost worth almost £11 million from the UK Govenrment.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray announced the cash support as he met with firms to hear about their “pioneering” projects.

He said: “Scotland is a major player in the international space industry and I am delighted the UK Government is continuing to back the sector with £10.9 million in funding for these five Scottish projects.”

It comes as the UK Government pledged £33 million for more than 20 space projects, with the cash coming from the UK Space Agency’s national space innovation programme.

Two projects in Scotland will receive £8.5 million of the funding for UK major projects, with cash going towards a sub-orbital rocket test by Glasgow-based HyImpulse which will take place at the SaxaVord spaceport in Shetland.

The second project to be helped is led by Spire Global, also in Glasgow, which is working to further develop technology to supply unique weather forecasting data to global numerical weather prediction centres.

An additional three smaller “kick starter” projects in Scotland will receive £2.4 million between them – with this cash helping projects that are at an earlier stage of development.

The schemes to be funded include a partnership between the University of Strathclyde, UK Atomic Energy Authority and SJE Space, which is looking to carry out a feasibility study into whether hi-tech drilling techniques can be adapted for lunar exploration.

Speaking at the Farnborough International Airshow, where he met with a number of Scottish exhibitors, Mr Murray said: “This is an exciting time for the Scottish space sector as we look forward to the first satellite launch from SaxaVord in Shetland later this year.

“The burgeoning industry plays a vital role in our economy and employs thousands of people across the country.

“It was fantastic to meet with some of them here and hear about their pioneering plans which could be a key driver for growth, jobs and investment in Scotland.”

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive officer of the UK Space Agency, said the new projects being funded would “help kickstart growth, create more high-quality jobs, protect our planet and preserve the space environment for future generations”.

He added: “They go to the heart of what we want to achieve as a national space agency that supports cutting-edge innovation, spreads opportunity across the UK and delivers the benefits of space back to citizens on earth.”

John Hanley, chairman of the trade body UKspace, said: “This investment into the space industry demonstrates the importance of funding through a national programme to unlock innovative collaborations in all parts of the UK.

“We hope this will further strengthen the sector and build upon the growth we have seen in recent years.”