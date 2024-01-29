Scots urged to apply for grants worth up to £450,000 to fund research

Businesses, academics and researchers in Scotland are being encouraged to apply for grants worth up to £450,000.

Ministers are keen for as many eligible organisations and individuals as possible to secure funding through the £82 billion Horizon Europe scheme to support research in science which benefits all.

Scottish firms are already benefitting from Horizon funding such as Nova Innovation, whose consortium won more than £17 million to develop tidal energy in Orkney.

The average Horizon grant is worth £450,000 and researchers and businesses are being urged to capitalise on the opportunities the programme offers.

The UK Government is set to launch an advertising campaign across social media, digital audio platforms and more to encourage maximum participation in the scheme.

It will also spotlight outstanding researchers and businesses who have delivered their ideas through Horizon Europe funding, particularly small and medium-sized businesses involved in research and design.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “From Glasgow’s Satellite City to sustainable energy being developed in Aberdeen, Scotland is home to world-class science and research.

“Being part of Horizon is a colossal win for the UK’s science, research and business communities and I want to turbo-charge that work with the funding we can access through our bespoke deal, which is precisely why I have set up this campaign blitz.

“I want to ensure that every part of the Scotland and the UK is getting the most out of this programme.

“From a comms blitz to ensure every business and institution that does research in the UK knows about the opportunities Horizon offers, to grants to help our researchers and businesses put in the best applications possible, we will leave no stone unturned to boost our role in the world’s largest research programme.”

UK Government minister for Scotland John Lamont added: “Scotland is a world leader in scientific innovation and research and development across a range of sectors.

“The UK’s bespoke deal with Horizon Europe is an amazing opportunity for Scottish businesses and research institutions to push the boundaries of science, tackle global challenges, drive innovation and help to create jobs and boost our economy.”

For more information about the scheme including practical support on how to apply visit Innovate UK’s website.