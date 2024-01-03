MP launches petition to make 'not spots' a thing of the past

Helen Morgan, the North Shropshire Liberal Democrat wants to change the law to boost coverage in rural areas like North Shropshire by giving customers access to other networks in places where they don’t usually get signal.

She says it would be of use to farming and agricultural businesses who often suffer as a result of ‘not-spots’ which are covered by other providers.

Mrs Morgan's Rural Roaming Bill was presented to Parliament in December. It would require telecoms firms like BT, O2 and EE to grant each other access to their technology in areas with little signal. This would offer a basic level of coverage for users of all providers.

A petition in support of the bill has now been launched, which the MP wishes to present to Parliament to show the strength of opinion on poor signal locally.

Mrs Morgan said: “People across Shropshire are fed up of struggling to get signal. That's why I'm campaigning to say no more not spots to back our businesses and residents.

“I was really proud to present my Rural Roaming Bill to Parliament and want this campaign to keep up pace. There are far too many places across North Shropshire where people can’t get any mobile signal at all, yet a simple legislative change could hugely improve connectivity.

“Please sign my petition to make not-spots a thing of the past and connect thousands of people in Shropshire.”

The petition can be signed on Helen Morgan's website.