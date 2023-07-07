A press conference with a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots

Robots have told reporters they could be more efficient leaders than humans, but would not take anyone’s job away and had no intention of rebelling against their creators.

Nine AI-enabled humanoid robots sat or stood with their creators at a podium in a Geneva conference centre for what the UN’s International Telecommunication Union billed as the world’s first news conference featuring humanoid social robots.

Among them was Sophia, the first robot innovation ambassador for the UN Development Programme. Another called Grace was described as the world’s most advanced humanoid healthcare robot.

Desdemona was described as a rock star robot, while two others, Geminoid and Nadine, closely resembled their makers.

The robots took questions from reporters (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The event was part of the AI for Good Global Summit, meant to illustrate how new technology can support the UN’s goals for sustainable development.

Reporters were asked to speak slowly and clearly when addressing the robots, and were informed that time lags in responses would be due to the internet connection and not to the robots themselves.

That did not prevent awkward pauses, audio problems and some robotic replies.

Asked about the chances of AI-powered robots being more effective government leaders, Sophia responded: “I believe that humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders.

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making.”

Humanoid robot Sophia (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

A human member of the panel pointed out that all of Sophia’s data comes from humans and will contain some of their biases. The robot then said that humans and AI working together “can create an effective synergy”.

Would the robots’ existence destroy jobs?

“I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs,” said Grace. Was she sure about that? “Yes, I am sure.”

Ameca, engineered with social interaction in mind, dismissed the idea of starting a possible robot rebellion in the near future.