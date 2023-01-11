German space company set for rocket launch from Shetland

The launch pad

A German space company plans to launch its first rocket from the Shetland Isles later this year.

Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) has signed a multi-year deal with the SaxaVord spaceport being built in Unst for the first launch of its satellite-carrying rockets.

After testing at the site in mid-2023, it hopes to launch to a 500km orbit by the end of the year.

A number of rocket-building companies have indicated their desire to use the SaxaVord site, which expects to host its first vertical launch later this year.

Entering 2023 with a major update … we are thrilled to announce our launch operations partnership with @rfa_space ? Their first vertical launch will now take place from our site in Shetland, the northernmost tip of the UK. #ReadyForLaunchhttps://t.co/ng0Fx75Svy pic.twitter.com/9M5dvYU8dl — SaxaVord Spaceport UK (@SaxaVord_Space) January 11, 2023

Earlier this week, the horizontal launch of a rocket from the wing of a Boeing 747 ended in failure after its second stage suffered an “anomaly”.

Virgin Orbit’s rocket was due to carry a variety of civil and defence satellites into space but it failed to reach orbit.

Jorn Spurmann, chief commercial officer at RFA, said: “We are super-excited to launch our first flight from SaxaVord.

“This partnership of privately-financed companies enables the spirit and speed that we need to be on top of the commercial small launch competition.

“The SaxaVord team was incredibly determined to build our launch pad and get the operations up and running.

The German company has signed a multi-year deal with the SaxaVord spaceport (handout/PA)

“We are proud to be part of this historic event for the UK having built the first launch pad in mainland Europe.

“We firmly believe in the UK’s strategic space vision and are absolutely convinced that the double-digit million investment in the site is well placed on our part.”

SaxaVord spaceport chief executive Frank Strang said: “We’re delighted to kick off the new year by announcing our partnership with RFA.

“We will support RFA across the entire lifecycle of a launch, from facilitating testing, inspections, fuelling and safety, to supplying Met weather data and access to our ground station network for data capture and distribution.