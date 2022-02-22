Sony offers first look at PlayStation VR2 headset

PlayStation VR2

Sony has offered a first glimpse at its new virtual reality headset – the PlayStation VR2 – the new VR system for the PlayStation 5 console, saying it will mark “a giant leap forward in the way we play games in virtual reality”.

The new headset will include 4K HDR resolution screen technology as well as enhanced camera tracking to better follow head and eye movement and headset feedback to make games feel more immersive, Sony said.

Earlier this year, PlayStation previewed a new set of controllers to go with the headset, while the number of cables needed to run the headset has been reduced to one compared to the first generation PSVR.

First look at the PlayStation VR2 headset design! More photos, details on integrated ventilation, and other new design features: https://t.co/Ddyblzqk8I pic.twitter.com/2DyHI2qDxG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 22, 2022

Hideaki Nishino, PlayStation’s senior vice president for platform experience, said the new headset would be more rounded and had been designed to “become an attractive part of your living room decor”.

Virtual reality gaming has become steadily more popular in recent years as technology and the range of VR headsets on the market have increased, with the original PSVR – first launched in 2016 – being the first headset from a major games console developer and has since sold more than five million units.

Despite giving a first look at the new headset and confirming it was already being tested by some developers, Sony is still to confirm a release date for the device.

“When PS VR2 launches, it’ll take a giant leap forward in the way we play games in virtual reality”, Mr Nishino said in a blog post.

“There are plenty of exciting new features to look forward to in the PS VR2 system, including stunning visual fidelity in 4K HDR and state-of-art graphical rendering, enhanced tracking such as inside-out camera tracking, new PlayStation VR2 Sense Technology features such as headset feedback, and the new, intuitive PS VR2 Sense controller that creates an incredibly deep feeling of immersion.

“Additionally, the PS VR2 system comes in a simple, single cord set-up so you can connect to your games immediately. PS VR2 development kits are already in the hands of game creators, and we are excited for what they’ll come up with to truly make virtual reality a remarkable experience for gamers. We look forward to sharing more details with you about PS VR2.”

The first game for the new system was confirmed in January, set in the world of the popular Horizon franchise.