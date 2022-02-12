Police on the beat

West Mercia Police's Operations & Communications Centre said that it was experiencing a high volume of calls again on Friday evening.

They urged people who accidentally call them to answer when called back so the force can move on to the next caller who needs assistance.

They added: "We've also had a number of silent 999 calls from mobiles.

"'Pocket dials' can happen, but please answer our callback so we that can move onto the next caller who needs our assistance as soon as possible. Thank you."

Officers have also tweeted a reminder to only call 999 if there is a danger to life, there are immediate concerns for someone's safety, a crime is happening or you see something suspicious that needs immediate attention, or there's a serious collision or blockage on a road.

People should call 101 to report crimes that have already happened, to talk to police about an ongoing case or to let them know about non-emergency policing issues.