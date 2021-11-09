Google’s Pixel 6 Pro named best flagship phone at EE Pocket-lint awards

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has been named the best flagship phone of the year at the EE Pocket-lint Awards, one of the UK’s biggest annual gadget award ceremonies.

The latest Pixel device beat Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro to take the top phone price, while the PlayStation 5 was named product of the year.

The PS5 was also named the best gaming or virtual reality device, and PS5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was named best game.

Apple products picked up a number of awards – which were decided by a combination of public vote and an expert judging panel – the latest MacBook Air was named best laptop, the Apple Watch Series 7 won best smartwatch and the recently launched iPad mini picked up the best tablet prize.

The firm’s own silicon computer chips also won the special EE Superfast Award for standout innovation in the tech sector over the last year.

“The Pocket-lint Awards are designed to highlight the best of the best, and are amongst the longest established technology awards online,” Pocket-lint editor Chris Hall said.

“From these winners you can pick out the best experiences that consumer technology has to offer with the diversity of the winners showing innovation and advancements across the board.”

Elsewhere, the awards saw Sony’s A1 win the best camera prize, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named best car and Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G was named the best phone for between £250 and £500.

Spotify was named the best music streaming service, with Disney+ winning the best TV streaming service award ahead of Netflix, while the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max won the best streaming device category.