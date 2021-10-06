Should you buy… the Nintendo Switch OLED model?

Nintendo Switch OLED model

More than four years after the first Switch device was released, Nintendo has decided to unleash an upgrade of small but worthy proportions.

It is far from the much-rumoured 4K many had come to expect, instead going for an OLED display, as well as other refinements.

But is it all enough to tempt gamers to part with £309.99?

(Nintendo/PA)

– Display

The screen is the main highlight, going from an LCD display before to OLED technology this time round.

In handheld mode, players will definitely notice a difference even though it is still 720p, with a whole new level of gloss and vibrancy, allowing colours to flourish and black spaces to appear deeper in a way the older model could not.

Helping this is the fact the display is now 7in wide – up from 6.2in – providing more screen estate to enjoy.

Testing on the new Metroid Dread game, which is released on the same day as the OLED model, the bold and bright colours reach from the screen and feel more engaging than the standard model.

Docking the Switch for big screen entertainment is still limited to 1080p, so no changes there, and may make it a hard sell for existing Switch owners.

Other notable tweaks include a slimmer bezel around the screen, in glossy black instead of matte.

(Nintendo/PA)

– Specs

Under the bonnet, much remains the same, with a few noteworthy additions.

First of all, the internal storage has been doubled to 64GB, allowing more space for games locally.

There are also enhanced audio functions, though the boost was not really that noticeable.

Other major parts have been left unchanged, which some might see as a missed opportunity for things like the battery.

Sticking closely to the original technical specifications does mean that all Switch games and existing accessories are compatible.

The docking station has also received some attention, now providing wired Ethernet LAN support, for a more reliable connection online.

– Design

The Switch OLED model stays true to its roots with the same overall physical design as before.

That said, white Joy-Cons have been introduced, offering an alternative to the original red and blue option.

Elsewhere, an updated, wider adjustable stand has been built in, which slides more smoothly and is claimed to be more durable – only time will tell for the latter.

– Conclusion

This is very much evolution over revolution, sticking closely to what works for the Switch and focusing on handheld improvements, with a beautiful new rich display that is a real joy to play on.