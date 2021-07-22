Smart speaker tool alerts users to home appliance product recalls

Washing machine

A new smart speaker add-on has been created by a charity that can inform users if an electrical goods manufacturer has issued a product recall.

Electrical Safety First said the tool, which is compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, could help prevent fires caused by faulty appliances.

Users can ask their virtual assistant questions such as “has my washing machine been recalled?”, and they will then be asked to give its brand name before the assistant will inform them of any recalls that have been issued by the company in question.

The tool can be accessed by asking a smart speaker to “open Electrical Safety First”.

Did you know that we have an app for Alexa/Google Nest that will help you find out if any of your electrical appliances have been recalled? Find out more in our blog post:https://t.co/c6iKXdQ1Xa#Alexa #HelloGoogle #productrecalls — Electrical Safety First (@ElecSafetyFirst) July 22, 2021

The charity said the tool could help raise awareness around electrical safety at home.

According to analysis by the charity, fires caused by faulty washing machines in England have hit a five-year high, with 517 reported last year.

Chief executive Lesley Rudd said: “Smart technology has the ability to do so much more than just tell us what the weather is like, it can also help to keep us safer in our homes.

“Our latest tool for smart speakers will inform users if a manufacturer has issued a product recall in seconds and prompt them to take action.