Nintendo unveils new Switch with upgraded OLED screen

Nintendo has announced a new version of its Switch console with a larger, better screen.

The Switch OLED Model, as the name suggests, comes with a seven-inch OLED screen – display technology that can better showcase shades of black and brighter colours than the LCD screens on current Switch devices.

The gaming giant confirmed the new device would be released on October 8 and will be priced at £310.

The OLED Model will also include a new wide adjustable stand when being used in tabletop mode, as well as improved speakers, double the internal storage of previous models and a LAN port in the console stand for wired internet connectivity.

Meet the newest addition to the #NintendoSwitch family! Releasing 08/10, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) brings the versatility of the Nintendo Switch experience with a new vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, and more.

In addition to the slightly larger screen – up from 6.2-inches – a new white colour scheme for the detachable Joy-Con controllers has been introduced too.

A new “Pro” version of the Switch has been rumoured to be in development for some time, with some reports suggesting it would be a substantial upgrade on the current console, but the announced OLED Model does not include several of the previously rumoured upgrades.

There had been suggestions that processing power and battery life would be among the areas upgraded, however, the OLED Model instead has the same estimated battery life as the current generation console, which was released in 2017.