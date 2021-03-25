Hades is the big winner at the Bafta Game Awards

Bafta Game Awards

Action role-playing game Hades was the big winner at the Bafta Game Awards, picking up five awards including the coveted best game prize.

Set in the world of Greek mythology, it beat high-profile rivals such as The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima to be the most decorated title at the annual ceremony, which was held virtually this year.

Alongside its best game title, Hades was crowned in the artistic achievement, game design and narrative categories, while the game’s Logan Cunningham won the Bafta for performer in a supporting role.

Despite setting a Bafta record of 13 nominations, PlayStation exclusive The Last of Us Part II could only pick up three awards on the night; including for animation and performer in a leading role – which went to Laura Bailey for her performance as Abby in the post-apocalyptic epic.

It was also named EE Game of the Year in the only award of the night voted for by the public, with a record number of votes cast.

There were also two wins for the Nintendo title Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the game beyond entertainment and multiplayer categories; and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which won the British game and family awards.

Elsewhere, horror game Carrion won in the debut game category, Ghost of Tsushima was awarded the audio achievement category and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales won the music award.

There were wins too for Sea of Thieves in the evolving game category, Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition for original property and Dreams for technical achievement.