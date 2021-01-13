Gaming firm unveils concept face mask including lights and microphone

Razer's Project Hazel concept face mask

A gaming hardware firm has created a concept face mask it claims is the “world’s smartest mask” and includes lights and a microphone to help the wearer be seen and heard.

Razer, which makes gaming devices and accessories, said the mask, known as Project Hazel, has N95 medical-grade respirator protection using electronic, detachable ventilators.

It includes what Razer calls Smart Pods, which regulate airflow and filter airborne particles, but has also been designed for social interaction and therefore is transparent and includes interior lights so the wearer can be seen clearly in the dark.

Unveiling the concept during the CES consumer electronics show, Razer said the mask also includes a built-in microphone and an amplifier so speech is easier and clearer.

The mask comes with a charging case which has a UV-light interior to disinfect it between uses.

The Project Hazel concept includes detachable ventilators, lights and a microphone (Razer/PA)

“Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats,” said Razer co-founder and chief executive Min-Liang Tan.

“The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on CES – the annual tech convention has moved entirely online for the first time because of the virus, while a number of the announcements at the show have been influenced by the changes it has caused to work and home life.