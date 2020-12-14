Cyberpunk 2077 makers apologise for game’s performance on older consoles

Cyberpunk 2077

The makers of the new Cyberpunk 2077 video game have apologised for the game’s performance on last-generation consoles after users complained of bugs and lower-quality graphics.

In a statement posted online, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) said it should have “paid more attention” to how the open-world game played on consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The developer pledged to fix bugs and crashes happening within the game through two major updates early in 2021 – which it hoped would satisfy most players, but the company has also offered to help any customers who wish to seek a refund.

The futuristic open-world adventure game, which stars Keanu Reeves, was released last week on PC, the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the previous generation PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

But users of the older consoles quickly took to social media after the launch to note a number of issues with how the game looked and played.

“Dear gamers, first of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” CDPR’s statement said.

“We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Second, we will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience. The first round of updates has just been released and the next one is coming within the next seven days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready.

“After the holidays, we’ll continue working – we’ll release two large patches starting with Patch #1 in January. This will be followed by Patch #2 in February.

“Together these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.”

CDPR said that although these updates “won’t make the game on last-gen look like its running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console”, it would bring it “closer to that experience than it is now”.

The company added that it would always like everyone who buys its games to be “satisfied with the experience” and hoped players would give the firm a chance, but acknowledged players who were “not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates” could opt to seek a refund.

It said those who purchased copies digitally should seek a refund through the online PlayStation and Xbox stores, while those who bought physical versions should try and seek a refund from the shop where the purchase was made.

But CDPR said it would attempt to help anyone who had any issues getting a refund.

“Should this (a refund) not be possible, please contact us as helpmerefund@cdprjektred.com and we will do our best to help you,” CDPR said.