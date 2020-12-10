Earwax test to measure glucose levels ‘could help those with type 2 diabetes’

A nurse carries out a diabetes test

A test that uses earwax to measure glucose levels could allow earlier identification of type 2 diabetes, scientists have said.

The researchers believe the test, which can be done at home without clinical supervision, may also have the potential to measure Covid-19 antibodies that accumulate in earwax.

They say the method is a cheap and effective way to assess glucose levels in people who might have diabetes.

The scientists claim their device was “almost 60% more reliable at measuring chronic glucose levels averaged over a month than an existing gold standard technique”.

Dr Andres Herane-Vives, of University College London’s Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience, said: “It is estimated globally that one in two adults with type 2 diabetes are undiagnosed, and the situation is likely to have worsened during Covid-19 as people may not have undergone screening.

“Many people with type 2 diabetes already have complications when they are diagnosed, so earlier diagnosis is critical.

“The current gold standard way to test chronic glucose levels requires a blood sample, and is not perfectly reliable as it uses blood proteins as a proxy for the actual sugar levels.

“We have been working to develop a cheaper, more precise way to measure someone’s long-term glucose levels at any point in time.”

The testing device, developed by Dr Herane-Vives and his team, resembles a cotton swab but has a brake that stops it from going too far into the ear and causing damage.

The tip contains organic material, with a solution that has been tested to be the most effective and reliable at taking samples, the researchers said.

The pilot study involved an international team of researchers from the UK, Chile and Germany, who recruited 37 study participants who did not have diabetes.

Previous research by the team has shown the device to measure the stress hormone cortisol – which may help to monitor depression and stress-linked conditions.

Dr Herane-Vives and his team are planning larger trials to test their device, including in people with diabetes.

Professor Rachel Batterham, a diabetes expert and head of University College London’s Centre for Obesity Research, who was not involved in the research, said: “Type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of sight loss, heart attacks, strokes, kidney damage and early death globally.

“To prevent complications we need to diagnose people as early as possible, yet this has been hampered by lack of an easy-to-use screening test.

“This new device may allow mass screening and earlier identification of type 2 diabetes.”